Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

