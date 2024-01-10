Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

