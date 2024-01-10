Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,202 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 840.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

