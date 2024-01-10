Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 310 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 206.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

