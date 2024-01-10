Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.81, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

