Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 613,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

