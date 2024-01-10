Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,126,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.