Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

