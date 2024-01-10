Bray Capital Advisors Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,261.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,079.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,179.32 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

