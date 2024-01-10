Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,523 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.