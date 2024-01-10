Bray Capital Advisors Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

