Bray Capital Advisors Sells 594 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

