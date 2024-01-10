Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

