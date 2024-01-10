Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brenntag

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.21. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $18.37.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.