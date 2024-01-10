Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 103,594 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 3.37% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 9,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.