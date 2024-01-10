Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 9,132 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,959. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

