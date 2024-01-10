Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.