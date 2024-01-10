Brio Consultants LLC Buys 310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

