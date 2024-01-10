Brio Consultants LLC Buys 6,961 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.58% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 492,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

