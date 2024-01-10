Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 392,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.