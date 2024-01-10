Brio Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,936. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

