Brio Consultants LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 2.47% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,393 shares. The company has a market cap of $820.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

