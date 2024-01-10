Brio Consultants LLC Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

