Brio Consultants LLC Has $25.43 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 2,559,102 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.