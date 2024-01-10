Brio Consultants LLC Has $44.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $44,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 183,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,381. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

