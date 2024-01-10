Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 1.29% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,813,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,049,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 7,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,415. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

