Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 4.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 3.41% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,929. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

