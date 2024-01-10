Brio Consultants LLC Invests $11.30 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 18,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

