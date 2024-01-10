Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 7,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,708. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

