Brio Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. 192,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,987. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

