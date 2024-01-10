Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 152,083 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

