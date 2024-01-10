Brio Consultants LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. 101,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,873. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.