Brio Consultants LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 287,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

