Brio Consultants LLC Trims Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

AVUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

