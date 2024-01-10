Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

