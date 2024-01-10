Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,073.63. 671,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.11 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $502.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

