Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.27. The company had a trading volume of 718,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $502.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

