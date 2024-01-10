Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $1,075.22. 466,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,529. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

