Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

