Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $24.23

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NVRO opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 301.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nevro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 5.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

