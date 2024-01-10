Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,545 shares of company stock worth $14,154,814. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

