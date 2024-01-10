Brokers Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

CMS stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

