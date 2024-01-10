Brokers Offer Predictions for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $9.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.96. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $214.54 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $67,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

