Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

