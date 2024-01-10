Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
