Brokers Set Expectations for Clene Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

