Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.30% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 706.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 191,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

