Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,055,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

