BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,573.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $896.31 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,350.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

