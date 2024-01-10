BSW Wealth Partners Has $178,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

