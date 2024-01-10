BSW Wealth Partners Has $209,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.